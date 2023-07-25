Bilibili (BILI) Moves 10.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Bilibili BILI shares ended the last trading session 10.6% higher at $17.10. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 3.5% gain over the past four weeks.

Bilibili is benefiting from an innovative mobile games portfolio and expanding ad inventories in search and private domain.

This Chinese video sharing website is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.42 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +44%. Revenues are expected to be $773.38 million, up 4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Bilibili, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 15.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BILI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Bilibili is part of the Zacks Internet - Services industry. Sohu.com SOHU, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.4% higher at $11.05. SOHU has returned -0.7% in the past month.

For Sohu.com , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1.6% over the past month to -$0.44. This represents a change of -276% from what the company reported a year ago. Sohu.com currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Zacks Investment Research

