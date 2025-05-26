Bilibili (BILI) Just Overtook the 200-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Bilibili (BILI) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. BILI recently overtook the 200-day moving average, and this suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.

Shares of BILI have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 8.8%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that BILI could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider BILI's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on BILI for more gains in the near future.

