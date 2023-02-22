Bilibili (BILI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Bilibili (BILI) closed at $21.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.81% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the Chinese video sharing website had lost 16.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bilibili as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 2, 2023. On that day, Bilibili is projected to report earnings of -$0.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.7%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $887.96 million, down 1.79% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bilibili. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Bilibili is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

