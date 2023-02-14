Bilibili (BILI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Bilibili (BILI) closed the most recent trading day at $22.47, moving +0.27% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the Chinese video sharing website had lost 19.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6% in that time.

Bilibili will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Bilibili is projected to report earnings of -$0.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.7%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $887.96 million, down 1.79% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bilibili should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% lower within the past month. Bilibili is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

