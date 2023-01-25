Bilibili (BILI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Bilibili (BILI) closed the most recent trading day at $25.91, moving +1.05% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the Chinese video sharing website had gained 3.6% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bilibili as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.53, up 19.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $871.93 million, down 3.56% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bilibili. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.26% higher. Bilibili currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

