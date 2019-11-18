Bilibili (BILI) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

On this side of the hemisphere, Chinese video sharing website Bilibili (BILI) is anything but a household name. But the company’s entertainment social platform, which lets users post messages about brief videos in real time, is taking off.

However, given the fact that the company only does business in China, BILI stock hasn’t delivered the level of gains of its U.S. counterparts amid the ongoing trade tension between China and the States. Shares have risen just 14% year to date, compared with the 24% rise in the S&P 500 index. But that can soon change. The company is set to report third quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Monday.

Bilibili has demonstrated a potent combination of growing its user base and keeping them engaged for long periods of time. What’s more, there is now speculation the company can become profitable in a much quicker timeframe than analysts anticipated. These trends makes Bilibili a compelling platform for investors who might have missed out on the likes of Facebook’s (FB) Instagram or to a lesser extent Twitter (TWTR) and Snap (SNAP). The company on Monday will need to outline its path towards profitability and sustained revenue growth to re-energize investors.

For the quarter that ended October, Wall Street expects Bilibili to post a loss of 14 cents per share on revenue of $248.77 million. In the same period a year ago, Bilibili recorded a loss of 11 cents per share on $150.28 million in revenue. For the full year, ending in December, the loss is expected to be 42 cents per share, compared to a loss of 27 cents a year ago, while full-year revenue is expected to rise 51.6% year over year to $928.85 million.

In addition to Bilibili’s rate of growth, combined with its diversified consumers services, including access to a variety of mobile games, the company’s paid members are also growing. And assuming it can better monetize its user base, profitability is no longer a pipe dream. While the full-year loss is expected to widen to 42 cents per share, the company has established what analysts have called “a habit of overdelivering,” which has caused speculation about its profit potential.

In the second quarter, the company beat on both the top and bottom lines with revenue of $224 million surging 50% year over year. Bilibili posted a 30% jump in Q2 total monthly users, while monthly mobile users surged 35% year over year. Notably, not only did Q2 average daily active users reached 33.2 million, up 41% year over year, those users are spending more than an hour per day at the site as evidenced by the 111% surge in average monthly paying users.

Just as impressive, average monthly paying users for mobile games rose to 1 million from 800 thousand. The company monetizes those users via ad revenue, which continues to grow at impressive rates. Q2 advertising revenue were $24.4 million, marking a 75% jump year over year. On Monday analysts will want to see these positive trends continue. And to the extent Bilibili can execute on its long-term growth objectives, the stock will respond in kind.

