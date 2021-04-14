Bilia sees Q1 operating profit at 525 mln SEK, above market forecasts

STOCKHOLM, April 14 (Reuters) - Swedish car dealership chain Bilia BILIa.ST expects an operating profit significantly above market expectations in the first quarter, it said on Wednesday.

Bilia, which has around 140 facilities mostly in Sweden and Norway, said its quarterly operating profit would rise to around 525 million crowns ($61.8 million) from 279 million in the year-ago quarter.

"The development in Norway has remained very good during the first quarter 2021, which together with a good development in both the Service and Car Businesses for other operations in the Group contributed to the higher operational earnings," it said in a statement.

Bilia, which is due to report earnings on April 27, added that deliveries of new cars in Sweden had been at a high level due to new tax rules introduced from April 1.

($1 = 8.4931 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson)

