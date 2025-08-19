BILI Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's Ahead for the Stock?

Bilibili BILI is set to release its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 21.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 17 cents per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days. Bilibili reported a loss of 9 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.02 billion, suggesting growth of 20.71% year over year.



Bilibili’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering a positive earnings surprise of 24.29%, on average.

Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note Ahead of BILI’s Q2 Results

Bilibili is expected to have gained from strong gaming momentum in the second quarter of 2025, driven by the continued success of San Guo: Mou Ding Tian Xia. The release of Season 8 on May 31, its most extensive update yet, brought a refreshed map, new characters, and anniversary celebrations tailored to younger SLG audiences. Following the first quarter's 76% yearly surge in game revenues to RMB1.73 billion, this update is expected to have accelerated user activity and monetization, reinforcing the game’s importance to the company’s long-term growth.



Bilibili enhanced its advertising platform with Large Language Model (LLM)-powered targeting and AIGC-driven creative tools, driving over 30% year-over-year growth in performance ads in the first quarter and highlighting improved efficiency and advertiser engagement. These product and algorithmic improvements typically extend their impact into subsequent periods, and the company is expected to have benefited from stronger ad revenues in the quarter under review.



Bilibili is expected to have delivered stable growth in the second quarter of 2025, supported by a steadily expanding subscriber base and record engagement. In the first quarter, the platform reached 368 million MAUs, 107 million DAUs, and 108 minutes of average daily usage, alongside 32 million monthly paying users and 23.5 million premium subscribers, over 80% on annual or auto-renewal plans. This scale and loyalty are likely to have driven higher impressions, stronger conversions and sustained value-added service revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, Bilibili’s second-quarter 2025 profitability is likely to have remained under pressure, with sales and marketing costs elevated after the 26% year-over-year rise in the first quarter tied to the Spring Festival Gala and San Guo promotions. Continued spending on launches and seasonal campaigns is expected to have limited operating leverage despite solid revenue growth.

What Our Model Says About BILI Stock

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s exactly the case here.



Bilibili has an Earnings ESP of +5.88% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



nCino NCNO currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.70% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



nCino shares have dropped 16% in the year-to-date period. NCNO is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 26.



Hewlett-Packard HPE has an Earnings ESP of +3.45% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Hewlett-Packard shares have returned 1.3% in the year-to-date period. HPE is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Sept. 3.



Okta OKTA has an Earnings ESP of +2.29% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Okta shares have appreciated 16.7% in the year-to-date period. OKTA is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 26.

