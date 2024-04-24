BILI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bilibili Inc (Symbol: BILI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.84, changing hands as high as $12.90 per share. Bilibili Inc shares are currently trading up about 11.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BILI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BILI's low point in its 52 week range is $8.80 per share, with $20.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.68.

