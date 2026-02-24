Bilfinger SE (BFLBF) Price Target Increased by 73.73% to 145.13

The average one-year price target for Bilfinger SE (OTCPK:BFLBF) has been revised to $145.13 / share. This is an increase of 73.73% from the prior estimate of $83.54 dated May 6, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $119.22 to a high of $169.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 206.45% from the latest reported closing price of $47.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bilfinger SE. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 24.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFLBF is 0.16%, an increase of 21.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.49% to 3,433K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 517K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares , representing an increase of 29.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFLBF by 67.50% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 327K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 321K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares , representing an increase of 28.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFLBF by 64.97% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 237K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares , representing an increase of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFLBF by 31.46% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 168K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 94.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFLBF by 3,133.12% over the last quarter.

