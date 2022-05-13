Bilfinger SE Announces Share Buyback Program - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bilfinger SE (BFLBY.PK) said the Executive Board resolved to start a new share buyback program from July 1, 2022. A maximum of up to 4,103,732 treasury shares of Bilfinger SE may be acquired via the stock exchange at a maximum acquisition price of 100 million euros. The program will run no longer than until March 17, 2023.

Bilfinger SE noted that it is making use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 11, 2022, according to which shares may be repurchased until May 10, 2027 in an amount of up to 10% of the capital stock of the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.