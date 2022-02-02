Bilfinger, Rock Tech Lithium sign MoU on construction of German facility

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Canada's Rock Tech Lithium RCK.V has signed a memorandum of understanding with Bilfinger GBFG.DE for cooperation on the construction of a European lithium converter, the German industrial services provider said on Wednesday.

Bilfinger would overtake engineering services and, in the event the project is realized, procurement services and construction management, it said in a statement.

Rock Tech Lithium announced plans in October to build a converter plant in Brandenburg, the German state surrounding Berlin, to make battery-grade lithium hydroxide for electric vehicles.

The plant will be in the town of Guben, a roughly 90-minute drive from where Tesla TSLA.O is building its gigafactory.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

