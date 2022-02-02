World Markets
TSLA

Bilfinger, Rock Tech Lithium sign MoU on construction of German facility

Contributor
Miranda Murray Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Canada's Rock Tech Lithium has signed a memorandum of understanding with Bilfinger for cooperation on the construction of a European lithium converter, the German industrial services provider said on Wednesday.

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Canada's Rock Tech Lithium RCK.V has signed a memorandum of understanding with Bilfinger GBFG.DE for cooperation on the construction of a European lithium converter, the German industrial services provider said on Wednesday.

Bilfinger would overtake engineering services and, in the event the project is realized, procurement services and construction management, it said in a statement.

Rock Tech Lithium announced plans in October to build a converter plant in Brandenburg, the German state surrounding Berlin, to make battery-grade lithium hydroxide for electric vehicles.

The plant will be in the town of Guben, a roughly 90-minute drive from where Tesla TSLA.O is building its gigafactory.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular