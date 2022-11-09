Bilfinger Q3 Profit Down, Orders Climb; Backs FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German Industrial services provider Bilfinger (BFLBY.PK) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter consolidated Group result fell 46 perent to 22 million euros from last year's 41 million euros.

Earnings per share were 0.56 euro, down 44 percent from 1 euro a year ago.

At 37 million euros, EBITA was 32 percent below the previous year's 54 million euros. The EBITA margin was 3.4 percent, down from previous year's 5.7 percent.

Group sales increased 14 percent to 1.08 billion euros from previous year's 945 million euros, with all segments contributing to the increase. Group sales increased organically by 11 percent.

Order intake was 1.12 billion euros, up 22 percent on a reported basis and up 19 percent organically.

The order backlog also increased significantly, growing organically by 12 percent to 3.21 billion euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, Bilfinger continues to expect a significant increase in revenue from last year's 3.74 billion euros, and operating contribution to EBITA, compared to last year's 121 million euros. Nonetheless, special items will weigh on the result.

The consolidated result will be significantly lower than in the previous year's 130 million euros.

Further, the company said its efficiency program supports the goal of achieving a sustainable EBITA margin of at least 5 percent by 2024.

