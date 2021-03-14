Bilfinger CEO sees no need for more restructuring- paper

BERLIN, March 14 (Reuters) - German industrial services provider Bilfinger does not think that further restructuring is needed, Chief Executive Christina Johansson was quoted as saying on Sunday.

"We now believe that further major restructuring is not necessary," she told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Johansson, who took over from Tom Blades as chief executive on an interim basis a few weeks ago in addition to her role as finance chief, noted that the company had cut 4,000 jobs in 2020 due to the shrinking oil business in Britain and Norway.

She sees growth for Bilfinger in the coming years particularly in the nuclear energy sector as well as in the hydrogen business and biopharmaceuticals.

