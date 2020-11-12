US Markets

Bilfinger CEO says has no shareholder mandate to sell company

German industrial services provider Bilfinger has held conversations with private equity firms that made contact after Bilfinger's share price plunged as a result of the pandemic, but has not received any takeover offers, its Chief Executive said.

By mid-March, Bilfinger was down by more than 60% compared with the start of the year and is still down around 40%.

Chief Financial Officer Christina Johansson said on Thursday that Bilfinger is hoping to reap a profit from an eventual sale of its stake in facilities manager Apleona, which majority owner EQT has put on the block.

"The [valuation of our 49% Apleona stake at] 240 million euros - that we have in the balance sheet - is probably quite conservative", she said. "There is an upside to come, definitely."

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Ilona Wissenbach Writing by Arno Schuetze; editing by Barbara Lewis)

