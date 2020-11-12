Bilfinger CEO says has no shareholder mandate to sell company

By mid-March, Bilfinger was down by more than 60% compared with the start of the year and is still down around 40%.

Chief Financial Officer Christina Johansson said on Thursday that Bilfinger is hoping to reap a profit from an eventual sale of its stake in facilities manager Apleona, which majority owner EQT has put on the block.

"The [valuation of our 49% Apleona stake at] 240 million euros - that we have in the balance sheet - is probably quite conservative", she said. "There is an upside to come, definitely."

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Ilona Wissenbach Writing by Arno Schuetze; editing by Barbara Lewis)

