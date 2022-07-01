US Markets

Biles, Rapinoe to be honored among Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients

Contributor
Amy Tennery Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - Four-times Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and twice World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe are among 17 individuals set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest United States' civilian honor, the White House said Friday.

The honor, awarded to those who have made "exemplary contributions" to the United States, global peace or other endeavors, will be given July 7.

"These seventeen Americans demonstrate the power of possibilities and embody the soul of the nation – hard work, perseverance, and faith," the White House said in a statement.

Other honorees include Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington and the late U.S. Senator John McCain.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Toby Davis)

((Amy.Tennery@thomsonreuters.com; 917-361-8594;))

