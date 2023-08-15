BILENDI (EPA:ALBLD) Price Target Decreased by 11.11% to 26.52

The average one-year price target for BILENDI (EPA:ALBLD) has been revised to 26.52 / share. This is an decrease of 11.11% from the prior estimate of 29.84 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.12% from the latest reported closing price of 17.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in BILENDI. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALBLD is 0.00%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust - PFM Multi-Manager International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 99.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALBLD by 57.37% over the last quarter.

