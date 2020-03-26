BIL, UBR: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, which added 30,600,000 units, or a 20.2% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped, which added 25,000 units, for a 37.6% increase in outstanding units.

