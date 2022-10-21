Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL), which added 11,200,000 units, or a 4.1% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the MSOX ETF (MSOX), which added 55,000 units, for a 37.9% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: BIL, MSOX: Big ETF Inflows

