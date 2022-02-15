Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, where 9,050,000 units were destroyed, or a 5.4% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the MJUS ETF, which lost 370,000 of its units, representing a 31.4% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: BIL, MJUS: Big ETF Outflows

