Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, where 31,800,000 units were destroyed, or a 8.6% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the HAUS ETF, which lost 50,000 of its units, representing a 26.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: BIL, HAUS: Big ETF Outflows

