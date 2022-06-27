Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, which added 10,050,000 units, or a 4.6% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the First Trust Chindia ETF, which added 850,000 units, for a 39.5% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of FNI, in morning trading today Pinduoduo is off about 3%, and JD.COM is up by about 3.8%.

VIDEO: BIL, FNI: Big ETF Inflows

