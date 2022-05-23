Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, which added 11,500,000 units, or a 5.9% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the DFEV ETF, which added 900,000 units, for a 39.1% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: BIL, DFEV: Big ETF Inflows

