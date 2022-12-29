BIL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (Symbol: BIL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $91.47, changing hands as high as $91.48 per share. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BIL's low point in its 52 week range is $91.33 per share, with $91.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.47.
