Biker boots and curtains of rain at Hermes runway show in Paris

PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - Hermes HRMS.PA designer Nadege Vanhee added country and western flair to her fall/winter collection, sending biker boots and studded leather jackets down a catwalk lined with curtains of rain.

Models marched past the falling droplets parading the sleek lineup of leather ensembles that included flat, high-waisted trousers, flared in a boot-cut and worn with sharp-toed ankle boots - cowboy style.

Slit pencil skirts paired with trim bomber jackets looked youthful while cinched trench coats carried a more traditional flavor.

Show notes referred to "braving the elements", and cited resilient leathers, robust twills and supple cashmere.

For her bow, Vanhee lifted her arms and wiggled to the thumping soundtrack - Romeo Void's "Never Say Never" - as audience applauded.

Paris Fashion Week runs through March 5, featuring runway shows from some of the industry's biggest names, including LVMH's LVMH.PA Louis Vuitton and Dior, Kering PRTP.PA labels Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, and Chanel.

