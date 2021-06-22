Bike24 sets final IPO price at 15 euros per share

June 22 (Reuters) - German online bike dealer Bike24 said on Tuesday that 15 euros ($17.91) per share is the final price for its private placement on the Frankfurt stock exchange, which would give it a market value at the bottom of the expected range.

In a statement published earlier on Tuesday, the company announced a price range of 15-19 euros per share, which would translate to a market value of 662 million to 812 million euros.

The deal follows the IPO of online used car dealer Auto1 AG1G.DE earlier this year as the COVID-19 pandemic coupled a boom for e-commerce and private means of transport.

($1 = 0.8376 euros)

