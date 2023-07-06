Bike24 Holding (BER:BIKE) Price Target Increased by 9.52% to 3.91

The average one-year price target for Bike24 Holding (BER:BIKE) has been revised to 3.91 / share. This is an increase of 9.52% from the prior estimate of 3.57 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 4.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.76% from the latest reported closing price of 3.18 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EWGS - iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 12.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIKE by 6.26% over the last quarter.

SPEU - SPDR(R) Portfolio Europe ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 21.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIKE by 30.07% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

