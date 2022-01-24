US Markets
Bike maker Accell agrees to 1.56 bln euro takeover by KKR-led consortium

Toby Sterling Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

AMSTERDAM, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Accell Group, the maker of bicycle brands such as Sparta and Batavus, has agreed to an all-cash takeover by a consortium led by KKR that values the company at 1.56 billion euros ($1.77 billion), it said in a statement on Monday.

The offer of 58 euros per share in cash represents a premium of 26% over Accell's closing price on January 21 and a premium

of 42% over its three-month volume-weighted average price, the statement said.

