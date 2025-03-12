BIIB Starts Felzartamab Phase III Study in AMR in Kidney Transplant

Biogen BIIB announced that dosing has begun in a phase III study evaluating its key pipeline candidate, felzartamab, in adult kidney transplant recipients diagnosed with late antibody-mediated rejection (AMR).

AMR is a leading cause of kidney transplant failure. AMR occurs in kidney transplant recipients when the antibodies of the immune system attack the transplanted kidney, causing damage to the kidney tissue.

The 52-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter, randomized TRANSCEND phase III study will enroll approximately 120 kidney transplant recipients with late AMR and evaluate the efficacy and safety of felzartamab compared to placebo. The study’s primary endpoint is the percentage of participants who achieve resolution by biopsy of AMR at 6 months.

The FDA had granted felzartamab Breakthrough Therapy designation for the AMR indication in October last year.

More Updates on BIIB’s Pipeline Program for Felzartamab

Biogen is developing felzartamab across a range of immune-mediated diseases and believes the candidate has “pipeline-in-a-product” potential. Felzartamab has demonstrated proof of concept in clinical studies for multiple immune-mediated diseases.

Phase II studies are ongoing for two other indications — primary membranous nephropathy (PMN) and Immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN). Biogen plans to initiate phase III studies on felzartamab in PMN and IgAN in 2025.

Felzartamab was added to Biogen’s pipeline with the acquisition of Human Immunology Biosciences (HI-Bio) in July last year. HI-Bio had acquired rights to felzartamab across all indications in all countries and territories excluding China (including Macau and Hong Kong and Taiwan) from MorphoSys, now a subsidiary of Novartis NVS. Felzartamab was originally developed by MorphoSys, which was acquired by Novartis in May 2024.

Following the initiation of the phase III study on felzartamab in AMR, Biogen will make a milestone payment of $35 million to MorphoSys.

