BIIB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $287.39, changing hands as low as $281.20 per share. Biogen Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIIB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BIIB's low point in its 52 week range is $215.775 per share, with $374.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $283.22. The BIIB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

