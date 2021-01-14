BIIB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $278.64, changing hands as high as $280.43 per share. Biogen Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIIB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BIIB's low point in its 52 week range is $223.25 per share, with $374.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $280.29. The BIIB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

