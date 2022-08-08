BIIB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $221.49, changing hands as high as $222.22 per share. Biogen Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIIB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BIIB's low point in its 52 week range is $187.16 per share, with $351.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $220.00. The BIIB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

