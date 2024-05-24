BIH Halts Acquisition and Continues Trading Suspension

News & Insights

May 24, 2024

Boston International Holdings (GB:BIH) has released an update.

Boston International Holdings PLC (BIH) has announced the termination of its planned acquisition of Hyperion Resources Limited, a company with exploration interests in Burkina Faso. As BIH explores other potential opportunities, trading of its shares continues to be suspended pending the release of its audited annual report for the year ended 31 December 2023. The company is finalizing its accounts and will update the market once the process is complete.

