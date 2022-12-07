Bigtincan suitor SQN Investors unhappy with potential capital raising

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Bigtincan Holdings Ltd BTH.AX said on Thursday top shareholder and suitor SQN Investors in a letter expressed disagreement over its potential capital raising, calling it "highly dilutive" and "value-destructive".

SQN's letter, made public separately, cited a media report stating the Sydney-based software developer's shares were on a halt pending a A$30 million ($20.12 million) placement, only days after the private equity adviser tabled a A$441.9 million buyout offer.

($1 = 1.4908 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.