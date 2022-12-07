Bigtincan suitor SQN Investors unhappy with potential capital raising

December 07, 2022 — 10:23 pm EST

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Bigtincan Holdings Ltd BTH.AX said on Thursday top shareholder and suitor SQN Investors in a letter expressed disagreement over its potential capital raising, calling it "highly dilutive" and "value-destructive".

SQN's letter, made public separately, cited a media report stating the Sydney-based software developer's shares were on a halt pending a A$30 million ($20.12 million) placement, only days after the private equity adviser tabled a A$441.9 million buyout offer.

($1 = 1.4908 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.