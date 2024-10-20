Bigtincan Holdings Plans NASDAQ Move with Investcorp

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd (AU:BTH) has released an update.

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd is planning a business combination with Investcorp AI Acquisition Corp, which could see the company listed on NASDAQ. This strategic move aims to enhance Bigtincan’s growth prospects, leveraging Investcorp’s resources and networks. Investors will be keenly watching this development as it could impact Bigtincan’s market position and future financial performance.

