Bigtincan Holdings Considers Superior Acquisition Proposal

November 24, 2024 — 08:28 pm EST

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd (AU:BTH) has released an update.

Bigtincan Holdings has received a revised proposal from Vector Capital to acquire all its shares at 22 cents per share, prompting a matching rights process with Investcorp AI Acquisition Corp (IAAC). The Bigtincan Board has deemed the Vector Proposal to be superior, potentially leading to a more favorable transaction for shareholders. The situation remains dynamic as Bigtincan awaits possible counteroffers from IAAC and keeps shareholders informed.

