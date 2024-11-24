Bigtincan Holdings Considers Superior Acquisition Proposal

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd (AU:BTH) has released an update.
Bigtincan Holdings has received a revised proposal from Vector Capital to acquire all its shares at 22 cents per share, prompting a matching rights process with Investcorp AI Acquisition Corp (IAAC). The Bigtincan Board has deemed the Vector Proposal to be superior, potentially leading to a more favorable transaction for shareholders. The situation remains dynamic as Bigtincan awaits possible counteroffers from IAAC and keeps shareholders informed.
