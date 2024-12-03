News & Insights

Stocks

Bigtincan Holdings Appoints New Director Akash Agarwal

December 03, 2024 — 12:59 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd (AU:BTH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd has appointed Akash Agarwal as a new director, effective from November 29, 2024. The company announced this appointment without disclosing any specific securities or contract interests related to Agarwal at this time. This move is part of Bigtincan’s ongoing efforts to enhance its leadership and drive future growth.

For further insights into AU:BTH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.