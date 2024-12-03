Bigtincan Holdings Appoints New Director Akash Agarwal

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd (AU:BTH) has released an update.

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd has appointed Akash Agarwal as a new director, effective from November 29, 2024. The company announced this appointment without disclosing any specific securities or contract interests related to Agarwal at this time. This move is part of Bigtincan’s ongoing efforts to enhance its leadership and drive future growth.

