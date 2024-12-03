News & Insights

Stocks

Bigtincan Holdings Announces Director Departure Update

December 03, 2024 — 12:50 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd (AU:BTH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd has announced that Inese Kingsmill has ceased to be a director as of November 29, 2024. The company has provided a final director’s interest notice to the ASX, in line with its listing requirements. This update highlights the company’s compliance with corporate governance and transparency norms, which may interest investors following Bigtincan’s board activities.

For further insights into AU:BTH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.