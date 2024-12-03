Bigtincan Holdings Announces Director Departure Update

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd (AU:BTH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd has announced that Inese Kingsmill has ceased to be a director as of November 29, 2024. The company has provided a final director’s interest notice to the ASX, in line with its listing requirements. This update highlights the company’s compliance with corporate governance and transparency norms, which may interest investors following Bigtincan’s board activities.

For further insights into AU:BTH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.