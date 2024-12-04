Bigtincan Holdings Aligns with Vector Capital Proposal

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd (AU:BTH) has released an update.

Bigtincan Holdings has shifted its board’s recommendation to support a proposal from Vector Capital Management, retracting its previous backing for Investcorp AI Acquisition Corp. Vector is set to acquire Bigtincan’s shares at 22 cents each through a scheme of arrangement, with the deal contingent on shareholder and court approval. This move aligns with Bigtincan’s strategic goals, as Vector aims to leverage its expertise in technology investments to drive growth.

