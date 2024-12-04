Bigtincan Holdings Aligns with Vector Capital Proposal

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd (AU:BTH) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Bigtincan Holdings has shifted its board’s recommendation to support a proposal from Vector Capital Management, retracting its previous backing for Investcorp AI Acquisition Corp. Vector is set to acquire Bigtincan’s shares at 22 cents each through a scheme of arrangement, with the deal contingent on shareholder and court approval. This move aligns with Bigtincan’s strategic goals, as Vector aims to leverage its expertise in technology investments to drive growth.
For further insights into AU:BTH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- New “Anti-Woke” ETF Targets Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant
- The Gelsinger Post-Mortem Starts at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.