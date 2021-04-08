Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH.A) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH.A) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Biglari Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = US$28m ÷ (US$1.0b - US$288m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Biglari Holdings has an ROCE of 3.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 4.9%.

NYSE:BH.A Return on Capital Employed April 8th 2021

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Biglari Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Biglari Holdings, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Biglari Holdings' ROCE Trending?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 45% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 28% of its operations, which isn't ideal. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

In Conclusion...

To bring it all together, Biglari Holdings has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last year, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Biglari Holdings (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

