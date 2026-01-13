Biglari Holdings CEO Purchases Over 2,000 Insider Shares

Key Points

The CEO of Biglari Holdings Inc. purchased 2,221 shares across three transactions for a total value of $705,671.28.

The transaction impacted 0.17% of Biglari Holdings' aggregate indirect holdings, leaving direct ownership unchanged at one share post-transaction.

The company's share prices surged approximately 30% in 2025.

Sardar Biglari, Chairman and CEO of Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH), acquired 2,221 Class B shares in multiple open-market transactions between Dec. 8, 2025 and Dec. 10, 2025, for a total consideration of $705,671.28, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 2,221 Transaction value $705,678 Post-transaction shares (direct) 1 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 1,332,028 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$321.87

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($317.73); post-transaction value based on Dec. 10, 2025 market close ($321.87).

Key questions

How significant was the size of this insider purchase in the context of Biglari Holdings' historical activity?

The 2,221-share purchase was smaller than the historical median for all insider transactions (3,271 shares), and represented only 0.17% of Biglari Holdings' aggregate holdings at the time of the transaction.

Direct ownership remained unchanged at one share, while all newly acquired shares were held indirectly through The Lion Fund, L.P., a company that served as a general partner in the mentioned transactions.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Jan. 13, 2026) $430.74 Market capitalization $1.34 billion Revenue (TTM) $386.51 million *1-year price change 97.44%

* 1-year price change calculated using Jan. 12, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Biglari Holdings is a diversified holding company with core operations in the restaurant industry and additional interests in insurance, energy, and media.

The company leverages its established restaurant brands alongside insurance and publishing businesses to create multiple streams of revenue.

It operates and franchises restaurants under the Steak 'n Shake and Western Sizzlin brands, while also providing commercial trucking insurance, oil and gas operations, and magazine publishing services.

What this transaction means for investors

Biglari continued purchasing Class B shares of Biglari Holdings throughout 2025, with the most recently reported transaction on Dec. 17, 2025, where he purchased 3,084 shares indirectly, worth nearly $1 million at the time of the transaction.

Investors should also be aware that the holding company offers two distinct classes of shares. Class A shares hold voting power, and one Class A share is designed to be equivalent to around five Class B shares. Class B shares are the more commonly traded shares by volume.

Class B shares of the company have experienced significant growth over the past few years. The stock's price surged 31% in 2025, and as of Jan. 12, 2026, share prices are up nearly another 30% YTD.

Most interestingly, Biglari's subsidiary, Steak 'n Shake, saw significant sales growth in its Q4 in 2025, as the company began accumulating Bitcoin in its reserves and introduced a Bitcoin-themed burger around that period. The subsidiary plans to continue adapting to the integration of digital assets, and overall, Biglari appears to be well-prepared for long-term growth and strategy.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Biglari. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

