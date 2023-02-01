Bighorn Permian Resources Cuts Stake in Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

Fintel reports that Bighorn Permian Resources has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.26MM shares of Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE). This represents 0.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 22, 2022 they reported 5.65MM shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 95.48% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 90.79% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Earthstone Energy is $26.52. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 90.79% from its latest reported closing price of $13.90.

The projected annual revenue for Earthstone Energy is $2,002MM, an increase of 48.93%. The projected annual EPS is $5.69, an increase of 17.58%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 399 funds or institutions reporting positions in Earthstone Energy. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.72%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ESTE is 0.4081%, an increase of 77.4380%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.72% to 104,654K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI holds 19,819,820 shares representing 18.80% ownership of the company.

Warburg Pincus holds 18,129,134 shares representing 17.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,381,471 shares, representing a decrease of 28.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESTE by 11.56% over the last quarter.

Post Oak Energy Holdings holds 11,167,213 shares representing 10.59% ownership of the company.

XOP - SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 3,798,087 shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,996,529 shares, representing an increase of 47.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESTE by 86.00% over the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 2,781,464 shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,819,533 shares, representing an increase of 34.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESTE by 43.13% over the last quarter.

Earthstone Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented, independent energy company engaged in the development and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford Trend of south Texas.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.