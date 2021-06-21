Biggest U.S. pork plant unable to ship to top export market Mexico -USDA website

CHICAGO, June 21 (Reuters) - The biggest U.S. pork plant - a Smithfield Foods SFII.UL facility in Tar Heel, North Carolina - has been ineligible to export to Mexico since June 16, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture website.

Mexico is the biggest export market for U.S. pork by volume and in 2019 bought about 708,133 metric tons from the United States that was worth about $1.3 billion.

Smithfield, owned by Hong Kong-listed WH Group 0288.HK, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/tpolansek;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.