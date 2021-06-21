Commodities

Biggest U.S. pork plant unable to ship to top export market Mexico -USDA website

Tom Polansek Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

The biggest U.S. pork plant - a Smithfield Foods facility in Tar Heel, North Carolina - has been ineligible to export to Mexico since June 16, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture website.

Mexico is the biggest export market for U.S. pork by volume and in 2019 bought about 708,133 metric tons from the United States that was worth about $1.3 billion.

Smithfield, owned by Hong Kong-listed WH Group 0288.HK, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

