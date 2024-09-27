The Biggest Splash in Traditional Menswear

Michael Hill became creative director of Drake’s in 2010, he transformed the brand from a traditional maker of brightly-patterned ties into a contemporary menswear label.

He expanded beyond accessories, introducing clothing like blazers, shirts, and sweaters while maintaining a focus on craftsmanship. The debut of the unstructured Games blazer marked a turning point, attracting a new wave of tailoring enthusiasts.

Collaborations with brands like Aimé Leon Dore also enhanced Drake’s reputation. Hill is cautious about rapid growth but optimistic about the brand’s evolving place in menswear.

Finsum: Drake’s has been central in moving away from slim and narrow cuts into a more functional and traditional fit.

