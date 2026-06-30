This Is the Biggest Risk With SpaceX Stock (Hint: It's Not Valuation)

Key Points

SpaceX stock isn't cheap, and the main reason to invest is its long-term potential.

CEO Elon Musk, however, doesn't have a strong track record of making forecasts and predictions.

Falling short of expectations could significantly weigh on the stock.

10 stocks we like better than Space Exploration Technologies ›

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) isn't a cheap stock by any means. At over $2 trillion in market cap, it's among the most valuable companies in the world. But many people who buy the stock, which also goes by just SpaceX, buy it for its long-term goals and the opportunities in space and artificial intelligence.

SpaceX stock has a lot of promise and long-term potential. And as long as investors are optimistic about the company's growth and its path forward, it can continue rising higher, despite its valuation. That's why I don't think the biggest risk with owning the stock is necessarily its price, but the company falling short of expectations.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Elon Musk has a concerning track record

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is no stranger to making bold and ambitious claims. The problem, however, is that they can be far too optimistic. Investors, meanwhile, may become frustrated with a stock, especially one that has as much hype as SpaceX. For the stock to keep rising and trade at a valuation higher than might be warranted by fundamentals, investors need to remain bullish on its growth story.

According to a recent analysis by The New York Times, of the 600-plus claims Musk has made over the past 15 years, he came through just 19% of the time, and on time. And in 35% of cases, he either didn't deliver or was late. Another one-third of claims were considered to be too vague, and it hasn't been clear if he met them, while 13% of claims are based on future dates and thus remain to-be-determined.

This can be particularly problematic when talking about grand visions such as going to Mars and putting data centers into space. They would be amazing goals to reach, but given how ambitious they are, it may not be surprising to see them drag out over a very long time frame.

Investing based on a long-term vision is dangerous and risky

All CEOs have visions for future growth, but few are going to be as bold as Musk's. And that's why many growth-oriented investors love to invest in Musk's companies, knowing that if he meets those sky-high expectations, the stocks could soar as well.

But the danger is that such grand visions as Musk's can prove too complicated, costly, and time-consuming to be realized. In the meantime, the underlying business may continue to incur heavy losses, leading to significant declines in share price.

The most successful investors in the world have focused not on optimistic growth targets and visions but on solid facts and figures. While betting on Musk may have worked out tremendously well for early Tesla investors, that doesn't mean that SpaceX stock will go on a similar trajectory.

Should you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Space Exploration Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $397,890!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,196,664!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 902% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.