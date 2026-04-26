The Biggest Risk Facing This "Magnificent Seven" Trillion-Dollar Stock Is Something Investors Shouldn't Worry About Yet

Key Points

Nearly two decades after this product was launched, almost 60% of this company's revenue still comes from its flagship device.

This business faces a long-term risk that a rival will introduce a new hardware product that becomes the default method for consumers to interact with the internet.

Unmatched distribution, a powerful ecosystem, and a new hardware-focused CEO should ease investor fears.

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Investors in the most valuable companies on Earth might think that their holdings face minimal threats. While this is generally the correct line of thinking, there are always things to worry about. Even the "Magnificent Seven" group, which contains the most powerful businesses the world has ever seen, presents unique uncertainties that can't be ignored.

For instance, there's one trillion-dollar stock that has soared 931% in the past decade (as of April 22), which is dealing with a perpetual long-term risk factor that could seriously undermine its operations and competitive position. Should investors be concerned?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

I think it's reasonable to adopt a more upbeat stance.

Can the Apple iPhone continue its incredible run?

Since the launch of its first iteration in 2007, the iPhone has been instrumental in Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) jaw-dropping success. Almost two decades later, this product continues to dominate. Its revenue grew 23.4% year over year in Q1 2026 (ended Dec. 27, 2025) to $85.3 billion, representing 59.3% of the company's total top line.

The most notable risk to Apple stems from the fact that its success comes and goes with the iPhone. If a competitor can make a breakthrough innovation to introduce a new hardware device that becomes the default for most consumers to access the internet and the digital world, then Apple's competitive position can start to weaken.

This risk factor deserves more attention these days, particularly as artificial intelligence (AI) starts to have an impact on the world. AI's strongest bulls believe this technology can fundamentally alter the broader economy, all the way from how businesses operate to how consumers behave. If there is a significant change, then it opens the door for an AI-native device to come to market and find broad adoption, whatever form this takes.

There's no reason to panic

Investors should pay attention to new AI hardware devices coming to market. For what it's worth, OpenAI plans to unveil a device in the back half of 2026. Even Apple is reportedly working on a wearable pin.

There's no reason to panic, though.

While the world is inherently unpredictable, I'm just not convinced that a product will come up that replaces the iPhone anytime soon. Apple has a phenomenal distribution advantage, with more than 2.5 billion active devices in the world.

Furthermore, it will be almost impossible for a novel hardware device to develop the ecosystem that Apple has built. This supports the company's wide economic moat.

And Apple's incoming CEO, John Ternus, has unrivaled expertise in hardware engineering. This leadership change could sharpen the company's focus on its products division, an area that already has a tremendous track record.

Apple undoubtedly faces a risk. However, it's not in trouble yet.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.