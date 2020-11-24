Markets

Biggest Online Shopping Weeks of 2020 Kick Off: 4 Winners

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published
Adobe Analytics NetElixir Top 4 Gainers Wayfair Inc. W Target Corporation TGT the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Crocs, Inc. CROX Overstock.com, Inc OSTK Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Target Corporation (TGT): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Crocs, Inc. (CROX): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Wayfair Inc. (W): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular