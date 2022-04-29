Markets

Biggest companies holding leading positions for longer, UK competition regulator says

William James Reuters
LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator flagged "a worrying combination of trends" on Friday, saying markets were getting more concentrated, with the biggest companies maintaining their leading positions for longer.

In its second report into how well competition is working in Britain, the Competition and Markets Authority said the level to which markets are dominated by a limited number of companies remained higher than it was before the global financial crisis.

