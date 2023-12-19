Biggest Celebrity Real Estate Profits 2023

It’s definitely a seller's market, which usually means big profits for homeowners when the sale is complete. At the end of 2022, the average seller earned real profit on the sale of their property to the tune of $112,000, up 21% from 2021 and 78% from two years ago.

And while that may sound like a large chunk of change, imagine averaging $2 million in profit from the sale of your residence. That’s what the average profit is on celebrity homes, with many celebrities fairing much better, according to real estate firm Agent Advice.

The company analyzed over 130 celebrity-involved property sales in the U.S. going back to January 2023. The study showcases which celebrities grossed the highest profits by comparing the original purchase price to the final sales price.

2023’s Biggest Celebrity Real Estate Profits

Mark Wahlberg, $46.7 million profit

Boston-born actor Mark Wahlberg won the top spot among celebrities, securing an impressive $46.7 million for his expansive 30,500 square-foot mansion in Beverley Park, California which he sold for $55 million. (Even so, that’s a far cry from the $87.5 million Wahlberg was asking just last year). It is worth noting that the profit was based on what Wahlberg paid ($8.25 million) for the 6.2 acres of land only.

Sylvester Stallone sold his home in the same community as Wahlberg to Adele for $58 million in 2022, and the founder of California Pizza Kitchen is asking $48.5 million for his place down the street.

Brad Pitt, $31.3 million profit

Not far behind Wahlberg is Brad Pitt, earning an impressive $31.3 million profit on his Los Feliz compound, the former family home where he raised his six children with Angelina Jolie. Three decades ago, Pitt paid 1.7 million, which means he churned a substantial 1,840% profit.

Celine Dion, $20.8 million profit

Canadian singer Celine Dion sold her generous 31,000-square-foot Las Vegas mansion in May 2023 for a remarkable $30 million — triple what she initially paid in 2017. That's an impressive $20.8 million profit from the property's initial purchase.

Diane Sawyer, $18.6 million profit

Broadcast journalist Diane Sawyer sold her Massachusetts vineyard for $23.9 million. Sawyer bought the vineyard for $5.3 million in the mid-1990s, so she secured a profit of $18.6 million upon the sale.

David Ortiz, $10.55 million profit

David Ortiz, the retired Boston Red Sox designated hitter, set a record for selling his Florida mansion this year. In 2016, he invested $1.5 million in the land and made a profit of $10.55 million on the final sale of his home.

"In a year marked by noteworthy and record-breaking real estate maneuvers, the impressive profits generated by these celebrities, from Mark Wahlberg to Russ Weiner, emphasize the resilience and allure of the luxury property market,” said Chris Heller, co-founder of Agent Advice.

Other big celebrity property sales

Judd Apatow — $9 million

— $9 million James Corden — $7.355 million

— $7.355 million Oprah Winfrey — $7.230 million

— $7.230 million Quin Snyder — $6.825 million

— $6.825 million Russ Weiner — $6.4 million

Sources: Realtor, Robb Report, Redfin and Zillow, as of November 2023, per Agent Advice.

Related Content

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.