Bigger rate hikes not excluded, Swedish cbank's Floden says

STOCKHOLM, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank could tighten the benchmark rate in the months ahead by more than the half-percentage point it decided on in June, Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Floden said on Wednesday.

"There is no reason to exclude anything," he told reporters when asked whether the central bank could consider a 75 basis point hike.

Floden said that with more inflation data to come before the next policy decision is published on Sept. 20 and the central bank needed to consider "more exactly what figure we decide on and when it would be reasonable to implement it".

"But what we have stressed so far is that it is better to make moves pretty quickly - to have a front-weighted policy," he said.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)

